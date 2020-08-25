CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,847 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 551,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after acquiring an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 103,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $209.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.