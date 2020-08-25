CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 2,426 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.67. 436,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $139.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.