CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 5,761 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.10% of Kellogg worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

NYSE:K traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.49. 1,845,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

