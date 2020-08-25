CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 3.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $26,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,743. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

