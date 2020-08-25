Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) is Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 280,072 shares during the period. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up 3.9% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 147.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,273,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,660 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,310,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 234,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 71.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 425,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,695. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

