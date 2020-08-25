Cortex Achieves Market Cap of $38.31 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.63 or 0.05586625 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

