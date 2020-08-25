COVA (COVA) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. Over the last week, COVA has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $678,906.86 and $723,526.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00125117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01678501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00188704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00148611 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

