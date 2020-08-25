CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $792,994.16

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $792,994.16 and $74,348.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00752870 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005386 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00750451 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

