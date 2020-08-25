Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $7.66. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 32,807 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a PE ratio of -376.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Crawford & Company Company Profile (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

