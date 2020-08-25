Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 99,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 164.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 477,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crocs by 152.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

