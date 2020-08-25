Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,816.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 92.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 154.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,058,412 shares of company stock worth $935,104,840 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.06 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

