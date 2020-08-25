CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.83% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $584,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.69. 1,443,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,623. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

