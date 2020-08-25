CryCash (CRC) Market Cap Hits $423,706.63

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $423,706.63 and approximately $590.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryCash Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,809,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

