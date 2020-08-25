Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Cummins worth $67,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,913,000 after buying an additional 115,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

CMI stock opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

