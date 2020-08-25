Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 8,825 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cutler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 2.5% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,281,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,618,000 after purchasing an additional 518,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,931. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

