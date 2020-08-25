CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2,320.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 242,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 232,684 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 107,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 6,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 122.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,263. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

