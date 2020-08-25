CyberMiles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $1.98 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00512981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00072556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,489.24 or 1.00924053 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

