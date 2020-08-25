CyberVein Hits Market Cap of $60.36 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $60.36 million and $1.65 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

