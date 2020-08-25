D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $612.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $574.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $618.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.