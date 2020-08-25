D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,989 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

