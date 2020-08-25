D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IRET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.