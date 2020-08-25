D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of ACN opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.57. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $239.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

