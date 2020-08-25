D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $139,159,000 after purchasing an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $43,248,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 125.3% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 535,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,723.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 276,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

