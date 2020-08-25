D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $117,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,059,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,736 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

