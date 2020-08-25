D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,341 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $466.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.82, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.19. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.43.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

