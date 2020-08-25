D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,734 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after purchasing an additional 402,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after acquiring an additional 289,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 883,018 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

