D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 207,799 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 207,799 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.