D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,621 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

