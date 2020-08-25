D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 30,505 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,505 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

