Dai Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00008944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. Dai has a market capitalization of $450.03 million and $49.08 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00126769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.01670963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00188340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00148782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 443,671,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,294,642 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.