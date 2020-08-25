Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after buying an additional 1,443,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.33. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

