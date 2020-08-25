Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,349 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $13,970,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 779,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,904. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

