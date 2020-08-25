Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,812 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 155,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

