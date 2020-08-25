Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,601.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,362. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,382.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,608.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.