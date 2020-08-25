Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $868.73

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $868.73 and traded as low as $655.00. Dart Group shares last traded at $676.50, with a volume of 249,366 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dart Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 705.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 868.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 254,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £1,903,965.49 ($2,487,868.14). Also, insider Stephen Heapy sold 11,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £86,238.81 ($112,686.28).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

