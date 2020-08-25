Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 157.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.19. Dassault Systemes has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

