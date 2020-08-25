Degenerator (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00751081 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005331 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00785344 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

