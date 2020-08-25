Dent (DENT) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Dent has a market cap of $22.30 million and $549,617.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Fatbtc, Coinrail and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,103,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Bitbns, Coinrail, BitForex, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Binance, FCoin, Allbit, WazirX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, Liquid, OKEx and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

