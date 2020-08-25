Desire One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,750.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $12,851.14 and $8,750.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

