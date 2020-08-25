Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $48,630.88 and $8.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

