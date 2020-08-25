Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.10

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

DWHHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

About Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

