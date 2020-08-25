DeVault (DVT) Achieves Market Cap of $239,691.57

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, DeVault has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $239,691.57 and approximately $328.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003026 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 314,857,378 coins and its circulating supply is 269,659,272 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

