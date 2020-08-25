DeviantCoin (DEV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,864.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 40.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $47,864.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00005628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 28,927,798 coins and its circulating supply is 28,927,797 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

