DHT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 178,824 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 11,254% compared to the average daily volume of 1,575 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $915.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.61%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

