Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 107000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

