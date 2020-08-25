Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $49.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.65.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 150,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.