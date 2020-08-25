DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,558.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $22,558.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00776910 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003520 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,075,892,105 coins and its circulating supply is 4,861,156,963 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

