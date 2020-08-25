Dimension Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $929,325.00 (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $929,325.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.