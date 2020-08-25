Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.50. 90,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 227,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 3,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,536,000.

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

