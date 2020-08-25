Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 1% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $61.05. 550,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 302,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

